Serena Williams Partied With Burberry Last Night

Serena Williams was one of the first guests to arrive at Burberry’s Soho store last night, joining the brand’s CEO Christopher Bailey for a cocktail party to launch the new DK88 bag collection. Over 200 people gathered for the event, including Ellie Goulding, Ruby Rose, and Olivia Palermo. Model Hayett McCarthy was the DJ, playing electric summery tracks while fashion insiders mingled around giant decorative paint drops hanging from the ceiling.

Guests designed their own DK88 purses at an interactive display, trying out combinations of 18 available colors for the bag’s leather base, flap, handle, and strap on an iPad, and then piecing their selections together by hand with fabric cut-outs laid out on a table nearby. “This is so fun, I think the future is all about customizing,” model Jessica Hart said. “I didn’t get that far because there are so many different color options! I really like the metallics.”

Click ahead to see photos from the party. The DK88 bags are available in men’s and women’s styles in stores and online, crafted in Italy with trench leather inspired by Burberry’s signature trench coat. The Soho location will sell a limited selection of 50 DK88 Top Handle bags for the next two weeks only, each in a unique color combination.