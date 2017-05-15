View Slideshow Photo: Paul Collins; from Surf Shacks; Copyright Gestalten 2017

Just in time for summer, the book Surf Shacks by the surf-culture blog Indoek tells the stories of more than 40 surfers and their homes on different coasts of the world. The individuals interviewed in the book approach surfing as more than just a hobby. To them, it is a lifestyle.

The term “home” covers a wide spectrum of settings: a treehouse cabin, a house-converted bus, a Brooklyn apartment. Bound by the presence of surfboards and beachy elements, each space still maintains a unique look through the furniture, artwork, and layouts. Many of the subjects profiled in the book are icons in the surfing community. Randy Hild, creator of the clothing label M.Nii, who worked with surfwear clothing brand Quiksilver and its womenswear brand Roxy, shares his home in California, complete with a pink fireplace centerpiece. Hiromi Matsubara, the former CEO of Surfrider Foundation in Japan, has colorful rugs and curtains in her woodsy home in Chiba, Japan. The photos and easygoing Q&A style of the book show the individual personalities and lives of the surfers through the lens of their common passion. Click ahead to see more images from the book, out by Gestalten.