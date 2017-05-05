This All-Pink Art Show Revisits the Women’s March

View Slideshow Photo: brian buckley

After the Women’s March last January, the New York gallery Cheim & Read curated an art show to pay tribute to the worldwide movement. “Pink,” opening today at Frieze New York, features pink-colored artwork by a variety of artists who were selected because their work mirrors the spirit of the protest.

One textured fuchsia sculpture by artist Lynda Benglis matches the shade of pink pussy hats that women wore at the march. A millennial-pink wall relief on view was created by the late sculptor and installation artist Louise Bourgeois; for another work titled “10 Inflammatory Essays,” the neo-conceptual artist Jenny Holzer printed her own truisms on the color of a ballet slipper.

As a whole, the exhibition’s unity of color is meant to evoke the unity of women around the world during the march while they pushed for gender equality, LGBTQ, immigrant, and reproductive rights.

Cheim & Read’s “Pink” exhibition will be on view at Booth 55 at Frieze New York on Randall’s Island until May 7.