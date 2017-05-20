Pippa Middleton Is Married, And Here’s Her Wedding Dress

Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews went off without a hitch, with plenty of royal family members and famous friends in attendance. The big question has been, of course, which designer would be chosen to design the gown for the high-profile nuptials. Well, we have our answer — and it’s Giles Deacon. Middleton also wore a Maidenhair Fern tiara, a Stephen Jones veil, a hairpiece by Robinson Pelham, and Manolo Blahnik ivory satin shoes.

Deacon stated, “I was thrilled to work with Pippa on her wedding dress. The dress is constructed with a cap sleeve, high neckline and features a corseted bodice with draping to the front and a heart-shaped detail at the back. The bespoke silk cotton lace was hand appliquéd to create an illusion of the dress having ‘no seams’. The lace bodice is embroidered with pearl detailing over an organza and tulle underskirt, which has layer upon layer to enable a floor-sweeping movement. It’s a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa’s support of British fashion.”

Deacon told Business of Fashion that he was inspired by “the dancing scenes in The Leopard,” the lush 1963 film by famed director Luchino Visconti. “I know they were all hoop crinolines in the film, but there’s something gorgeous about having that great movement, with the skirt spinning round, keeping its shape.”

