Photo: Evan Vucci/AFP/Getty Images

It doesn’t take a religious scholar to know that Donald Trump and Pope Francis’s beliefs don’t exactly align.

Of course, nobody knows this better than the Pope himself. During their first meeting at the Vatican, Pope Francis (also known as active Twitter user @Pontifex) took every opportunity to tell the President exactly how he feels.

Exhibit A: The Pope (jokingly) body-shames the president to his wife.

Pope Francis asked Melania through a translator, “What do you give him to eat — potica?” Potica is a nut-filled cake from Melania’s native Slovenia. Good — Melania needed a laugh.

Exhibit B: The Pope gives a very subtle gift.

Pope Francis has been an active climate-change activist. So much so, that he wrote the first papal text devoted to climate change in 2015. He gifted a copy to Trump, who has famously tweeted that climate change is a hoax created by the Chinese.

Pope Francis gives @realDonaldTrump a copy of Laudato Si', his encyclical on the environment and climate change — Joshua McElwee (@joshjmac) May 24, 2017

Exhibit C: The Pope falls silent.

If the picture of the pope standing next to Donald, Melania, and Ivanka Trump didn’t send a clear enough message, perhaps the realization that the Pope stood in silence during the pool will.

Sounds like there was an instant connection between Trump and the pope. Via pool: pic.twitter.com/eWNFNQOToW — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) May 24, 2017

Trump tweeted that it was the “honor of a lifetime” to meet (and be dragged) by Pope Francis.