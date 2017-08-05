Prada Explored the Pretty Side of Athleisure for Resort

View Slideshow Photo: Copyright Marco Dabbicco/Marco Dvabbicco

Remember the ‘90s era of Prada Sport? Miuccia Prada was an early adopter of elevated, prettified athleisure, and for her resort show this weekend, she delved into those themes again.



While some of her fellow luxury labels are trotting the globe this season, Prada stayed close to home. She showed the collection in Milan, inside the dome of the Fondazione Prada’s Osservatorio (Observatory). Illustrator James Jean, who worked with the brand on its spring 2018 collection, was back again with bunny prints and his take on the Liberty print. With Bianca Jagger, Susan Sarandon, and Courtney Love front row, she showed looks like a pouf-sleeved tracksuit and strappy sneakers, worn by Natalie Westling. Also on tap: her own branded take on the athletic sock, windbreaker-like toppers, and performance fabrics — mind you, they were given the Prada touch with sparkling embellishments, sweet pastels, and feather trim. You might not be able to hit the gym in these looks, but they’ll stand up to a brisk runway jog.

