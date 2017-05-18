The Latest on the Cut

28 mins ago

Here’s Who’s Responsible for Barack Obama’s Cool New Style

“He’s copying me in that regard.”

5:31 p.m.

PWR BTTM Address Sexual-Assault Allegations in Detail

“We want nothing more than to be back performing together soon.”

5:30 p.m.

See a Contemporary Exhibition by Graduating New York Art Students

The New York Academy of Art’s MFA Thesis Exhibition features artwork by 56 students from 23 countries.

5:26 p.m.

Ex-Employee Says Gianvito Rossi Managers Discriminated Against Serena Williams

She says they made “racially disparaging comments” about the tennis champ.

4:59 p.m.

I Use This Jade Roller to Get Rid of Puffy Face

It’s a classic Chinese remedy that’s now a cult beauty tool.

4:44 p.m.

Cartier’s Pop-Up Has a Champagne Vending Machine

Actress Olivia Culpo will be there.

4:39 p.m.

This Is Where a Supermodel Works Out in New York City

You’ve probably taken a class with her.

4:34 p.m.

Planned Parenthood Forced to Shut Down 4 Clinics in Iowa

If the Affordable Health Care Act passes, the same thing could happen in many other states.

3:51 p.m.

Cara Delevingne Boldly Supports ‘Anarchy’ Via a Message Beret

We’re one step closer to the dismantling of the civil state.

3:42 p.m.

Shop This Curated Collection for Vintage Hermès and Saint Laurent

There are Margiela shoes only runway models have worn.

3:30 p.m.

What Will Happen to the Sexual-Harassment Lawsuits Against Roger Ailes?

An attorney explains.

3:19 p.m.

Fancy Flat Sandals You Can Party in All Night Long

You don’t have to suffer in heels.

3:10 p.m.

You’re Probably Not As Confident As Shonda Rhimes. She Wants to Fix That.

She says she’s the Blue Ivy of her family.

3:08 p.m.

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Again Available to Helm the P*ssy Posse

He and Nina Agdal have called it quits after a year of dating.

3:06 p.m.

17 Non-Cheesy Graduation-Gift Books, According to Our Book Critic

Save the grads from the ultimate corniness of Oh, the Places You’ll Go.

2:56 p.m.

Model Says She Was Cancelled From Louis Vuitton Cruise for Being ‘Too Big’

Ulrikke Hoyer alleges that a casting agent said she “needs to drink only water for the next 24 hours.”

2:48 p.m.

This Depressing Story About a Snail Named Jeremy’s Love Life Is Too Real

Poor Jeremy.

2:47 p.m.

12 Dressy Jumpsuits to Wear Instead of a Dress

You’ll be the coolest person there.

2:20 p.m.

See the Best-Dressed Celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival

Susan Sarandon, Bella Hadid, and more.

2:15 p.m.

Here’s the First Portrait of Chelsea Manning Since Leaving Military Prison

She posted the picture on social media.