No one could argue that the attendees at tonight’s Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Costume Institute Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art didn’t serve up an absurd variety of looks. In fact, they’d be a fool to argue that. As for the best look of the evening, well, Rami Malek, Riz Ahmed, and Donald Glover collaborated on something really special for the Met Gala, a look, dutifully captured by Vanity Fair’s Joanna Robinson, that artfully incorporates their six eyes staring back into your little blinking fan peepers. It’s quite a look. It’s an excellent look. Their clothes were also good, too, probably.