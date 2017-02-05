The Latest on the Cut

6 mins ago

The Met Gala Exposed Just How Boring Corporate Fashion Has Become

The Comme des Garçons theme threw fashion’s current dullness into high relief.

11 mins ago

Rami Malek, Riz Ahmed, and Donald Glover Share the Best Look of the Met Gala

It’s a lot of look.

12 mins ago

What’s the Deal With Vitamin B12?

Two experts explain why it’s so important.

17 mins ago

Career Advice From a High-Powered Businesslady

On the release day of Ivanka Trump’s Women Who Work, I, a high-powered businesslady, have some advice to give, too.

29 mins ago

We Asked Celebs at the Met Gala About the Weirdest Things They’ve Ever Worn

Vintage clown shoes.

12:19 p.m.

Deal of the Day: A 70 Percent Off Comme des Garçons iPad Case

It’s not Rihanna’s dress, but it’s a start.

12:15 p.m.

Leaving Home, When Your Home Is a Convent

And your dad is a pantsless, gun-toting Catholic priest.

12:14 p.m.

For Parents Like Me, Jimmy Kimmel’s Monologue Feels All Too Familiar

“No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child’s life.”

11:53 a.m.

6 Things We Learned About Ivanka Trump From Her New York Times Profile

She wasn’t interested in feminism — until she realized she could profit from it.

11:43 a.m.

Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Type of Mom (That You Can Buy on Amazon)

From the mom who does yoga, to the mom who just learned what matcha is, to the mom who likes her “programs”…

11:42 a.m.

Ask a Boss: When Should I Admit I Can’t Do My Job?

First find out whether things are really as bad as you think.

11:42 a.m.

Chinese Supermodel Liu Wen Gets Met Gala Ready With Matcha Kit Kats and Lipstick

And why she gives herself daily, painful face massages.

10:55 a.m.

Parenting Makes Everyone a Selfish Little Baby

Anyone raising young kids with a partner will recognize themselves in the latest season of Catastrophe.

10:43 a.m.

Hidden Scenes From the Met Gala Red Carpet

Photographer Jason Kempin shot celebrities between takes.

10:08 a.m.

See the Best Photos From Katy Perry’s Met Gala After-Party

Katy Perry and Chrissy Teigen had a fun Monday night.

9:44 a.m.

The White House Says They’re Not Ending Michelle Obama’s Let Girls Learn Program

The Obamas started the girls’ education initiative back in 2015.

9:42 a.m.

What It’s Like to Be an Art Curator for Creative Time

On speaking directly with the communities you work in, reading the work of your colleagues, and hoping dire times will inspire great art.

9:41 a.m.

Ivanka Trump Reportedly Proposed That Planned Parenthood Be Split in Two

She reportedly told the organization to split off its abortion services.

9:18 a.m.

This May Be the Most Embarrassing Stadium Proposal of All Time

Brutal.

9:06 a.m.

‘Anna Wintour’ Critiques Her Own Met Gala

▶️ You’ve never seen her like this …