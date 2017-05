Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo was found bound and beaten in her New Jersey townhouse last weekend, according to her lawyer.

Manzo and her boyfriend, David Cantin were rushed by a pair of thieves Saturday night.

The thieves bound the couple and stole a mix of cash and jewelry. Manzo and Cantin suffered facial injuries, according to Page Six. Earlier that day, Manzo posted an Instagram of her, Cantin and her goddaughter Audriana Guidice at Audriana’s communion.