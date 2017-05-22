Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Richard Spencer, the neo-Nazi who coined the phrase “alt-right,” saluted “Hail Trump” at an alt-right press conference, and dined at an Italian chain restaurant under an alias, can no longer lift weights at his Alexandria, Virginia, gym. His gym membership was suspended following a confrontation with Christine Fair, a Georgetown University associate professor.

Fair, who is an associate professor at Georgetown’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, wrote in a blog post that she “exploited the full range of my first amendment entitlements by telling him that this country does not belong to white men.”

In her post, Fair was exceptionally creative with her insults, calling Spencer a “pendulous poltroon,” a “pusillanimous s***bird,” and a “flaccid, sorry excuse of a man.” When she asked if he was Richard Spencer, he allegedly told her no because he “wanted her to go away,” he told BuzzFeed. Spencer also holds that he was “a model gymgoer” who “did not cause any controversy.”

Spencer asked a female African-American employee to help him end the confrontation. Fair wrote that a white woman stood up for Spencer and threatened to call the police on her.

Following the incident, she has been trolled on Twitter for being Jewish, and body-shamed as well. Neo-Nazis have allegedly been ordering her pizzas.