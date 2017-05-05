Rihanna and Hillary Clinton Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images; BFA

New York was the place to be for celebrity parties this week. On Tuesday night, influencers including actress Meryl Streep and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg celebrated the 100th anniversary of Planned Parenthood. Hillary Clinton, who was honored with the Champion of the Century Award, gave a speech that used The Handmaid’s Tale as a warning against the gradual stripping away of women’s rights (and rightfully so, in light of recent events).

On Thursday, Swarovski and the CFDA hosted a cocktail event to celebrate nominees of the Award for Emerging Talent, which provides rising designers with financial support and exposure to the jewelry brand’s crystal resources. Oscar de la Renta designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia are a few of the nominees in consideration for their work at Monse.

Earlier in the week, celebrities wore their Met Gala best, honoring Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo before celebrating at 1 OAK and the Boom Boom Room. Click ahead to see the week’s best party pics.