Rihanna Is Killing It at Cannes

Photo: Tony Barson/FilmMagic

Rihanna has been all over Cannes to promote her new collaboration with Chopard, appropriately called Rihanna Loves Chopard. So far she’s been the toast of not one but two Chopard events, and she also hit the red carpet at Palais des Festivals for Bong Joon-ho’s Okja, which received a four-minute standing ovation after its world premiere on Friday evening. Rihanna posted a slew of fabulous Instagram pictures, including a pre-Okja red carpet snap she captioned, “when you show up uninvited.” Uninvited or not, no one’s complaining.

Rihanna rocked Dior on the Okja red carpet, along with futuristic Andy Wolf Eyewear. Her gothy all-black ensemble is a custom Ralph & Russo gown, with custom Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and a Roger Vivier clutch. The powder-blue frock is by Adam Selman. All of the jewels are by Rihanna Loves Chopard, naturally.

Photo: Gisela Schober/WireImage

#RihannaLovesChopard A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 18, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

#cannes2017 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 19, 2017 at 11:29am PDT