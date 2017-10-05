Roberto Cavalli Appoints New Creative Director

Photo: 2013 Jacopo Raule

The wait for Roberto Cavalli’s new creative director is over. Following Peter Dundas’ exit last October, the revolving door has spun to let in Paul Surridge.

The British designer with a penchant for menswear was most recently at Acne Studios. His resumé includes Calvin Klein, Jil Sander, Burberry, and Z Zegna, where he was creative director.

The Italian fashion house has been reorganizing since last October, which included cutting over 200 positions. Gian Giacomo Ferraris, CEO of Roberto Cavalli, told Business of Fashion, “I made sure that the creative director would not enter until the restructure was behind us….It will be a green field for him and the perfect time for him to start at such an iconic international brand.”

Surridge’s first collection for the label known for flashy, bohemian styles will be the Spring 2018 show in Milan.