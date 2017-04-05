Sarah Jessica Parker and Chelsea Handler Are Coming to Vulture Festival

New York Magazine’s fourth annual Vulture Festival arrives May 20 to 21 with a full lineup of events spotlighting some of the top women in entertainment. Below, a curated schedule of the festival’s female-driven events: Sarah Jessica Parker will talk to New York editor-in-chief Adam Moss about her new show Divorce (and Sex and the City past), singer Cat Power will perform at Webster Hall, and Chelsea Handler will host a cooking class with celebrity chef José Andrés. See details and links below.

Connie Britton, Y’all

An exclusive interview with Nashville actress Connie Britton.



When: Saturday, May 20, 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Milk Studios, 450 W. 15th St.

Tickets: $30.

Vulture Festival Presents Cat Power

Watch Cat Power live in concert.



When: Saturday, May 20, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Webster Hall, 125 E. 11th St.

Tickets: $40.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Adam Moss: In Conversation

Sarah Jessica Parker in conversation with New York Magazine editor-in-chief Adam Moss.



When: Sunday, May 21, 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Milk Studios, 450 W. 15th St.

Tickets: $45 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

Amber Tamblyn and Roxane Gay present Feminist As Fuck

Amber Tamblyn hosts Feminist As Fuck, a reading series she co-created with Roxane Gay in 2014. The event will showcase the most daring voices in feminist writing today, made up of a diverse group of writers, actors, comedians, and musicians, including Rachel McKibbens, Jacqueline Woodson, Tayari Jones, Emily Wells, Airea D. Matthews, and Natasha Lyonne. (Roxane Gay will not be in attendance.)



When: Sunday, May 21, 1:30-3 p.m.

Where: Milk Studios, 450 W. 15th St.

Tickets: $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

An Afternoon Jam Session With Sisters Katie and Allison Crutchfield (Waxahatchee)

Join a jam session with the Crutchfield sisters.



When: Sunday, May 21, 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Milk Studios, 450 W. 15th St.

Tickets: $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

Chelsea Handler and José Andrés Heat Up the Kitchen — Presented by OUTFRONT Media

Chelsea Handler and chef José Andrés in conversation and a cooking demo.



When: Sunday, May 21, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Milk Studios, 450 W. 15th St.

Tickets: $40 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).