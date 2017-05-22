Photo: Getty Images

Here’s some good Monday morning gossip for you: In what might be the most auspicious case of previously unlinked celebs hitting it off at a party since Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston danced together at the 2016 Met Gala, “Page Six” reports that Scarlett Johansson and “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost couldn’t keep their hands off each other at the SNL after-party this weekend.

Johansson – who recently filed for divorce from husband Romain Dauriac – stopped by the SNL finale to reprise her Ivanka Trump impression, and Jost was clearly taken by the performance. “Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the ‘SNL’ season finale party at 30 Rock … They would make out a bit, then go back to talking,” one observer described. “They were at the bar in front of everyone … they made out at least twice … Then they went back to talking and hanging with other people.”

Adds another onlooker: “Scarlett and Colin were flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone at the afterparty, including the ‘SNL’ cast and crew. They were laughing and seemed to really hit it off.”

Was this just a random hookup: two attractive single people caught up in the heady whirlwind of live political satire? Or does this public display of affection — smooching under the watchful gaze of Lorne Michaels and all Jost’s coworkers — mean that something lasting is brewing here? Suffice to say we’ll be looking out for Ivanka on Weekend Update next season.