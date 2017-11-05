See a Former Martha Stewart Art Director’s Foray Into Ceramics

View Slideshow Photo: Ellen Forbes Burnie

Ellen Forbes Burnie has worn a lot of creative hats since landing in New York City from Detroit in 1973. She has been an art director at The New York Times Magazine and for Martha Stewart’s weddings books as well as at an ad agency that worked with Ralph Lauren, but her journey into pottery a year ago began with silk screening. “I have a friend who wanted to take a class. We laughed the whole time. Then she suggested hand-building at Greenwich House Pottery, and I said, ‘No way.’ Turns out I am the only one of us still working at it. The only other time I did ceramics was in third grade at a class my dad drove me to at Cranbrook.”