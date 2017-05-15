The Best Street Style From Louis Vuitton Resort 2018

Fashion influencers from around the world spent the weekend in Japan, where Louis Vuitton showed its cruise collection by Nicolas Ghesquière on Sunday. Actress Fan Bingbing looked sleek in a black leather trench dress while fashion blogger Camila Coelho, also in black, kept it fun in an asymmetrical dress with a sheer sleeve. There were also pops of color in the crowd, including designer Kansai Yamamoto in a red suit. A fashion icon who worked with David Bowie, Yamamoto collaborated with Ghesquière on this collection. The brand’s longtime muse Michelle Williams was also in the front row, recognizable with her short blonde cut. Click ahead to see more of the best street-style photos.