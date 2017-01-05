Check Out Proenza Schouler’s In-store Book Club

Photo: Emily Sundberg

In a new collaboration combining fashion and photography books, Proenza Schouler has partnered with the independent bookstore Dashwood Books to create a kind of book club at the designer’s Soho flagship store. “The idea behind the project is to have an ever-changing, curated selection of books that will be swapped out when the new seasons are switched over in the store,” the brand explained in a statement, “to reflect the essence of the collection and what the designers are into at the moment.”

Designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez curated the current art-book selection to complement Proenza’s recently launched pre-fall 2017 collection. The display includes Encyclopedia of Flowers III by Shunsuke Shiinoki, Order of Appearance by Jim Jocoy (which depicts San Francisco’s punk scene in the 1970s), and The Great Circus by Tomoo Gokita, who created surrealist gray-scale paintings. The connection between the designs and books are immediately apparent — check them out below.

Photo: Emily Sundberg

Photo: Courtesy of Proenza Schouler