Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Enjoy a Golf Date in Texas

View Slideshow Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post

Is golfing the cool new date?

After a whirlwind evening at the Met Gala Monday night, Selena Gomez and the Weeknd have been spending some quality time in her native state of Texas. Gomez brought her cousin and nephew to see the Weeknd, née Abel Tesfaye, perform on Thursday night at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas. Then the globe-trotting couple hit up Topgolf on Friday night, much to the delight of employees who posted videos and pictures of their golfing prowess.

In addition to the Met Gala, Gomez and Tesfaye have recently been spotted at Coachella and the Olive Garden.

Selena & Abel at Top Golf tonight! 👫✨ pic.twitter.com/yqmzKyKNNP — Selena Gomez HQ (@SelenaHQ) May 6, 2017