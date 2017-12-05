Serena Williams’s Bridal Shower Sounds Extremely Relaxing

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

While we aren’t sure when exactly Serena Williams is marrying her Reddit co-founder fiancé Alexis Ohanian, one thing’s for certain — the nuptials must be coming up sometime in the not-so-distant future, since the tennis star recently had a very wellness-friendly bridal shower.

As People reports, Williams — one of the greatest athletes of all time — kicked off a weekend-long bridal shower in Miami last Friday with 20 of her closest friends and family at the 1 Hotel and Homes South Beach. The spot is apparently also known as known “the Wellness Hotel,” as it has a Spartan gym and a vegan restaurant. “The shower really reflected Serena’s girlie and detail-oriented personality,” Williams’s event planner Val Vogt of VLV Group told People. “There were lots of surprises for her throughout the weekend.”

The weekend reportedly involved a “mind and movement” yoga-and-meditation class and foot massages in a private cabana by the hotel’s spa. Williams also enjoyed private yacht cruises and dips in the ocean with her friends. Appropriately, there was also a piñata recreation of the “snoos” — Reddit alien mascots — from the 35-year-old’s Reddit engagement announcement. And, before the festivities wrapped up on Sunday, the expectant mother and her friends all dressed in yellow and had a “brunch and paint” party, as well.

Our invitations must have gotten lost in the mail.