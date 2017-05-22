Photo: 2017 Getty Images

A large sinkhole has formed in front of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, and it’s definitely not a new gateway into a miserable inferno of eternal damnation, if that’s what you were thinking.

The town of Palm Beach issued an innocuous traffic alert on Monday that read, “A 4’ x 4’ sinkhole has formed on Southern Boulevard directly in front of Mar-a-Lago. It appears to be in the vicinity of the newly installed water main.”

BREAKING: Sinkhole near Mar-a-Lago is causing traffic delays as crews work the scene. https://t.co/9DdtT0qver pic.twitter.com/dKnCo2Rcjk — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) May 22, 2017

“West Palm Beach Utilities distribution crews have secured the area and will most likely need to do some exploratory excavation today,” the alert continues. “One lane is closed but the road remains open. Please pay attention to signs.”

“Please pay attention to signs” — a very ambiguous warning. Twitter, of course, is already on it.

"Give us a sign, God."

[sinkhole appears in front of Mar-A-Lago]

"Hm, can't be sure that's anything."https://t.co/oTrfQkYBxR — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) May 22, 2017

shouldn't have touched the orb https://t.co/fkFaknbQuL — Blake Sobczak (@BlakeSobczak) May 22, 2017

Can we get a time stamp on this and the sinkhole opening at Mar-a-lago? pic.twitter.com/n57zX2Ino7 — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 22, 2017

Breaking: God sends really obvious sign https://t.co/rWFZtsJ2Ah — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) May 22, 2017