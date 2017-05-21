The Latest on the Cut

9:13 a.m.

The Best, Worst, and Nest-iest Hats from Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

Put a bird on it.

8:41 a.m.

Saturday Night Live’s Cartier Spinner Lets You Fidget in Style

It’s so shiny!

Yesterday at 3:11 p.m.

Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy Had an Awesome Mother’s Day

It was also very stylish.

Yesterday at 1:37 p.m.

Meghan Markle Is Going to Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Reception

Okay, everyone. Just chill out.

Yesterday at 12:31 p.m.

Melania and Ivanka Trump Skip Headscarves in Saudi Arabia

Donald Trump criticized Michelle Obama for the same thing in 2015.

Yesterday at 10:51 a.m.

Rihanna Is Killing It at Cannes

Rihanna is all over La Croisette during Cannes 2017.

Yesterday at 9:39 a.m.

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks Are Dueting With Each Other Now

Oh, mirror in the sky. What is this collab?

Yesterday at 9:16 a.m.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Had Fun at Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

Being a page boy and a bridesmaid was pretty cool.

Yesterday at 8:22 a.m.

Pippa Middleton Is Married, and Here’s Her Wedding Dress

Get the details on her Giles Deacon frock.

5/19/2017 at 7:30 p.m.

You Can Get First Dibs on Valentino’s Pre-Fall Collection at Bergdorf Goodman

They also have two exclusive accessories featuring their Fall 2017 Floral Waves print.

5/19/2017 at 6:00 p.m.

Trump Staffers Threw a Party to Celebrate a ‘Successful Week’

Only 192 to go!

5/19/2017 at 5:48 p.m.

Remembering When Artists Grappled With Female Sexuality

The new exhibition “The Woman Question” revisits work by Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele, and Oskar Kokoschka.

5/19/2017 at 5:43 p.m.

Hugh Jackman Didn’t Know That Wolverines Were Real

Even though he played Wolverine in the X-Men films.

5/19/2017 at 5:22 p.m.

Everything You Never Asked About Harry Potter Erotica

A guided tour from the hosts of Potterotica.

5/19/2017 at 4:50 p.m.

Here’s How News Outlets Are Treating the Allegations Against Roger Ailes

Some stories are upfront about the allegations, while others don’t mention them until the last paragraph.

5/19/2017 at 4:08 p.m.

Let This Obese Thai Monkey Be Your Weekend Inspiration

Uncle Fat!

5/19/2017 at 3:25 p.m.

What to Wear to a Bachelorette Party When You Don’t Want to Spend a Lot of Money

You don’t have to spend a lot of money or look like a teenager to get it right.

5/19/2017 at 3:15 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Hit the Town in Her Going-Out Shawl

Shots! Shots! Shots!

5/19/2017 at 3:07 p.m.

Solange Turned the Guggenheim Into a Church Last Night

Her performance, “An Ode To,” was a visual tribute to black womanhood.

5/19/2017 at 3:02 p.m.

Huma Abedin Finally Did It

On Friday, she filed for divorce from Anthony Weiner.