What do you do with a woman who’s just, you know, too much? You give her a diamond-encrusted, 14k gold Cartier fidget spinner “designed to calm her because she, quote, has anxiety.” Vanessa Bayer plays a high-maintenance lady who has all sorts of annoying personality traits, but her boyfriend just can’t break up with her because the sex is so good. Luckily, these fidget spinners are so shiny and distracting that you can have fun while she’s off futzing with her new gadget.
Saturday Night Live’s Cartier Spinner Lets You Fidget in Style
