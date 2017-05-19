Solange Turned the Guggenheim Into a Church Last Night

Photo: Krisanne Johnson/Red Bull Content Pool

Was it church? It certainly felt that way. Last night at the Guggenheim museum, a white-clad audience (per the artist’s request) took in the sermon of Solange Knowles. The atmosphere was carefully composed drama: Audience members arranged around Frank Lloyd Wright’s rings, with Solange in the center of the floor wearing an orange track suit. She played most of A Seat at the Table during the hour-long set: During “F.U.B.U.,” she sang directly to different audience members, echoing the song’s lyrics, and concluded with a twerk. Final number “Rise” rang like a call to do just that.

At the end of the show, Solange reemerged from backstage to thank the audience for granting her artistic freedom. But really, the thanks belonged to us.