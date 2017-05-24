Get Cool, Minimalist Clothes at SSENSE’s 50 Percent Off Sale

Didn’t find what you wanted at Net-a-Porter’s massive sale yesterday? Well, today it’s SSENSE’s turn to mark down their stuff. If you’re looking for minimalist basics or artsy, Japanese-inspired design, this is your chance to get brands like Alexander Wang, J.W.Anderson or Comme des Garçons for up to 50% off. Need a pair of summer sandals? Manebi’s espadrilles will go with every caftan and little sundress in your closet. Looking to expand your selection of awkward pants? Harmony’s version has a big zipper up the front. Or maybe you just want to get a jump on next season? You can get a faux fur Carven scarf or Étoile Isabel Marant coat at deep discount. Scroll ahead to see our picks.

Because metallic sneakers are the best styling trick to jazz up jeans and a white-shirt.

Original Price: $100 Buy adidas Originals Stan Smith silver sneakers Sale Price: $78 (22 percent off) , SSENSE

One of the best parts of summer is getting to wear espadrilles and easy white dresses.

Original Price: $120 Buy Manebi Hamptons Espadrilles Sale Price: $88 (27 percent off) , SSENSE

Crisp white sneakers are a smart basic to pick up on sale.

Original Price: $110 Buy Vans OG Sk8-Hi LX Sneakers Sale Price: $88 (20 percent off) , SSENSE

A super sexy bodysuit made for hot summer nights.

Original Price: $130 Buy T by Alexander Wang Low Back Bodysuit Sale Price: $100 (23 percent off) , SSENSE

Even though it’s just starting to get warm out, it’s never too early to shop for fall. This giant faux fur scarf adds a dramatic touch to your trust black winter coat.

Original Price: $190 Buy Carven Faux Fur Scarf Sale Price: $106 (44 percent off) , SSENSE

Why wear a plain black tee when you can get one with a dramatic white ruffle instead?

Original Price: $150 Buy Facetasm Black Panel T-Shirt Sale Price: $110 (27 percent off) , SSENSE

Issey Miyake’s pleated pieces are a godsend if you’re the type to leave clothes to wrinkle in messy piles. They hold their shape and look great, even if you had to dig it out from under a heap of sweaters.

Original Price: $210 Buy Pleats Please Issey Miyake Pleated Turtleneck Sale Price: $128 (39 percent off) , SSENSE

For when you’re fully committed to the awkward pants look, down to the attention grabbing white zipper.

Original Price: $255 Buy Harmony Indigo Denim Pina Zip Trousers Sale Price: $158 (38 percent off) , SSENSE

Another chance to get our favorite raincoat on discount!

Original Price: $295 Buy Stutterheim Orange Stockholm Raincoat Sale Price: $198 (33 percent off) , SSENSE

Tuck in a slim fit t-shirt and add flat sandals for a pulled together, warm-weather friendly work outfit.

Original Price: $340 Buy Raquel Allegra Safari Skirt Sale Price: $218 (36 percent off) , SSENSE

Should you need another interview-friendly blouse, this one’s another stylish option.

Original Price: $320 Buy Totême Blue Lavarone Blouse Sale Price: $221 (31 percent off) , SSENSE

Wear it with a white button up now and then add on a sweater come fall – the stripes are appropriate year-round.

Original Price: $325 Buy Rag & Bone Blue Lenna Skirt Sale Price: $234 (28 percent off) , SSENSE

Delicate chiffon panels on the sides lighten up this black dress.

Original Price: $395 Buy Noir Kei Ninomiya Sale Price: $273 (31 percent off) , SSENSE

Wear this dark green jumpsuit on your next night out and then come fall, take a cue from the way the model is styled and add a black turtleneck to give this piece longevity.

Original Price: $450 Buy Nomia Green Oversized V-Neck Jumpsuit Sale Price: $284 (37 percent off) , SSENSE

Stretchy straps make these sandals extra comfortable.

Original Price: $595 Buy 3.1 Phillip Lim Navy Nagano Sandals Sale Price: $303 (49 percent off) , SSENSE

A dreamy white dress you’ll want to wear on your next vacation.

Original Price: $450 Buy See by Chloé Off-White Gauze Jersey Dress Sale Price: $306 (32 percent off) , SSENSE

You’ll be thanking yourself when you whip out this slouchy coat come fall.

Original Price: $485 Buy Isabel Marant Etoile Grey Edilon Coat Sale Price: $378 (22 percent off) , SSENSE

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.