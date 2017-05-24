Get Cool, Minimalist Clothes at SSENSE’s 50 Percent Off Sale

Didn’t find what you wanted at Net-a-Porter’s massive sale yesterday? Well, today it’s SSENSE’s turn to mark down their stuff. If you’re looking for minimalist basics or artsy, Japanese-inspired design, this is your chance to get brands like Alexander Wang, J.W.Anderson or Comme des Garçons for up to 50% off. Need a pair of summer sandals? Manebi’s espadrilles will go with every caftan and little sundress in your closet. Looking to expand your selection of awkward pants? Harmony’s version has a big zipper up the front. Or maybe you just want to get a jump on next season? You can get a faux fur Carven scarf or Étoile Isabel Marant coat at deep discount. Scroll ahead to see our picks.
Because metallic sneakers are the best styling trick to jazz up jeans and a white-shirt.
Original Price: $100
One of the best parts of summer is getting to wear espadrilles and easy white dresses.
Original Price: $120
Crisp white sneakers are a smart basic to pick up on sale.
Original Price: $110
A super sexy bodysuit made for hot summer nights.
Original Price: $130
Even though it’s just starting to get warm out, it’s never too early to shop for fall. This giant faux fur scarf adds a dramatic touch to your trust black winter coat.
Original Price: $190
Why wear a plain black tee when you can get one with a dramatic white ruffle instead?
Original Price: $150
Issey Miyake’s pleated pieces are a godsend if you’re the type to leave clothes to wrinkle in messy piles. They hold their shape and look great, even if you had to dig it out from under a heap of sweaters.
Original Price: $210
For when you’re fully committed to the awkward pants look, down to the attention grabbing white zipper.
Original Price: $255
Another chance to get our favorite raincoat on discount!
Original Price: $295
Tuck in a slim fit t-shirt and add flat sandals for a pulled together, warm-weather friendly work outfit.
Original Price: $340
Should you need another interview-friendly blouse, this one’s another stylish option.
Original Price: $320
Wear it with a white button up now and then add on a sweater come fall – the stripes are appropriate year-round.
Original Price: $325
Delicate chiffon panels on the sides lighten up this black dress.
Original Price: $395
Wear this dark green jumpsuit on your next night out and then come fall, take a cue from the way the model is styled and add a black turtleneck to give this piece longevity.
Original Price: $450
Stretchy straps make these sandals extra comfortable.
Original Price: $595
A dreamy white dress you’ll want to wear on your next vacation.
Original Price: $450
You’ll be thanking yourself when you whip out this slouchy coat come fall.
Original Price: $485
