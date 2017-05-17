Taylor Swift is Reportedly Dating A New British Actor

Photo: Gary Miller/FilmMagic,

Coming up on the anniversary of the PR shooting star that was Hiddleswift, Taylor Swift is reportedly dating British actor Joe Alwyn.

Swift has been spending her hiatus from the spotlight dating Alwyn in North London, according to The Sun, and then confirmed by a source to E! News. The Sun reports “military-like” efforts and disguises to keep the relationship hidden. Alwyn, relatively unknown compared to Swift and her string of A-list exes, starred in the war drama Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk alongside Kristen Stewart, Vin Diesel, and Steve Martin.

Alwyn better start searching for the perfect “I <3 T.S.” tank top — there’s just a month and a half to go until fourth of July.