Texas Passed an Intense Abortion-Restriction Bill Despite Supreme Court Ruling

By
Image
Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The Texas Legislature pushed through Senate Bill 8 Friday, which places extreme limits on reproductive rights. The bill, which has to be approved in the House and the Senate, focuses on partial-birth abortions and the treatment of fetal remains — specifically, it bans the sale or donation of remains, and requires the cremation or burial of fetal remains. This is despite the federal ruling in January of 2017 that struck down a law requiring the cremation or burial of fetuses.

The proposed legislation pertaining to fetal remains is in response to a debunked video that purportedly showed Planned Parenthood employees discussing the sale of fetal parts. The anti-abortion activists who made the video, David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, have since been indicted for filming others without their consent and creating false identities.

Related Your Guide to All the Crazy Abortion Legislation Happening in Texas

Tags:

Texas Passed Abortion-Restriction Bill Despite Fed Ruling