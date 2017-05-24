Here’s How the Art World Does ‘Black Tie’

View Slideshow Photo: Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Now that black-tie dress codes are, let’s face it, getting a little dull, last night the Whitney gala and studio party offered a sweet, chic respite — it finally felt like a parade of personal style rather than stylists.

*Puts on Stefon voice* This party had everything — Jeff Koons, custom beer by artist John Riepenhoff, and Gucci loafers as far as the eye could see. The dinner raised $5.1 million for the Whitney and honored trustee Neil Bluhm. Gala guests milled around the biennial galleries, outer terrace, and lobby. Then, after the dinner, the next generation came to party on the eighth floor of the museum, where Sam French and Kitty Cash DJed for metallic-clad guests.

From silver-tasseled shoes to long-sleeve, high-collared, brightly colored dresses, Alessandro Michele’s designs were never too far away. But those who opted out of Gucci still got creative (read: not boring). Click ahead to see coordinating blue tube tops, silver shorts with giant hoop earrings, and an imprinted dress.