12 Cheerful, Summer-Ready Straw Bags Under $150

Sometimes it’s the cheap finds that bring the most joy to getting dressed. Cheap and Cheerful is a weekly column that highlights the chicest, most inexpensive finds. Because spending less to look good is the greatest satisfaction.

Our editorial director Stella Bugbee once said in a meeting, “Straw bags bring me to my happy place.” And it’s so true: A woven bag is more than just a vessel for schlepping sunscreen to the beach or a cheese platter to the park for a picnic. Maybe it’s that we’re finally able to ditch the leather for a material that’s more lightweight that makes us feel so unusually upbeat, but when you break one out, it’s like the cloudy, cold winter days are behind us, ushering in a season of endless sunshine. The genius is that it doesn’t require very complicated styling — paired with flattering trousers and a simple white top, it’s a quick remedy for those times you can’t be bothered with much else. Too lazy to swap out your bag everyday? That’s okay, whether it’s a summer dress or a pair of jeans, woven bags will give your casual looks some extra sauce to make them feel special. If you need further evidence of their versatility, just look at Jane Birkin — her basket bag might as well have been an extra appendage. From instant sell-outs like Doen’s crazy-cheap market carryall and Cult Gaia’s Ark, to rising favorites like Nannacay’s pom-pom tote, it’s all here. Scroll below to see the best straw bags to buy under $150.



If you’re just hopping on the woven-bag bandwagon, go for a simple tote design that’s similar in structure to the leather tote. Amazon is an untapped resource for no-frills straw bags.

Buy Moroccan Straw Tote Bag $38, Amazon

Doen’s straw bags are somehow both unbelievably cheap (this one’s just $28), and comparable in design to versions that cost three times as much.

Buy Market Carry-All Basket $28, Doen

This is the type of adorable straw bag that should be nestled in a bike basket with a baguette peeking out.

Buy Caterina Bertini Cherry Straw Tote $58, Bloomingdales

So your wardrobe is full of dark neutrals and you don’t want a woven bag that contrasts too much? The good news is that you can still be a goth and jump on the trend: A straw bag doesn’t instantly have to mean a tan neutral color. Despite it being black, this bag still carries a summer vibe.

Buy Abacá Ticao Bag $95, Need Supply

Rosie Assoulin’s water vessel look-alike woven bags were a big hit during its Summer 2017 presentation, but at $850, one is more than an investment. The design of this Zara version is vaguely similar and hits on the African pottery inspiration without taking up your paycheck.

Buy Raffia Bucket Bag $60, Zara

Here’s a straw bag that still feels more like a handbag you’d take to work and less like something that belongs on a beach. The circular handles give it a polished finish.

Buy Straw Basket $36, Bershka

This bag looks deceptively narrow; it’s actually super roomy: You could fit at least two towels, sunscreen, and lunch in here.

Buy Soeur Vendredi Tote Bag $150, Barneys New York

The ever-elusive Hermès Birkin bag may share the Jane Birkin namesake, but you don’t have to spend a fortune and accrue a lifetime of silk scarf transactions to look like the English style icon. Whether it was a red-carpet event or just a day running errands, Jane Birkin couldn’t seem to leave her beloved wicker basket at home. It’s also about 10 grand cheaper than a Birkin.

Buy Jane Birkin Basket Bag $38, Etsy

After making the rounds on Instagram last summer and showing up on fashion blogs the world over, Cult Gaia’s Ark has amassed its own devoted following (the brand’s original “natural” version, released in 2016, sold out almost instantly). It was recently rereleased in black and green acrylic, but fortunately the original is available again through preorder, with shipments starting in June.

Buy Gaia’s Ark $128, Cult Gaia

This cheery yellow tote is more elegant and work appropriate than its beach-friendly counterparts.

Buy Far & Wide Collective Woven Raffia Tote $120, Garmentory

Each product from designer Stephany Sensi’s line Sensi Studio is handmade in Ecuador, and they typically run over $200 because of the time they take to produce. This black straw tote was originally $335, but it can be yours for 60 percent off on the Outnet.

Buy Sensi Studio Straw Bag $134, The Outnet

You’ll hear this brand constantly come up among fashion editors because of its festive details — think colorful pom-poms and tassels — and unusual, quaint shapes. The brand describes itself as a “social fashion project,” using South American artisans looking for work to create its popular bags.

Buy Nannacay Baby Roge Pom Pom Tote $145, Moda Operandi

