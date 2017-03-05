The Latest on the Cut

1 min ago

Talking to Rei Kawakubo’s ‘Hair Artist,’ Julien d’Ys

How he created fantastical hairstyles from prompts like “invisible” and “monster.”

25 mins ago

This $16 Teapot Combines the Beauty of Japanese Design With Actual Function

Even the strainer is perfect.

25 mins ago

Gene and Lolita Can See the Statue of Liberty From Their Window

This month’s edition of “The Golden Door” comic strip.

9:45 a.m.

You’ll Soon Be Able to Buy Balmain Lipstick With Their First Beauty Collection

More impressive ways to buy Balmain.

9:19 a.m.

Jane Goodall Speaks Out After Ivanka Trump Quoted Her in New Book

“I sincerely hope she will take the full import of my words to heart.”

9:04 a.m.

Brad Pitt Speaks Out for the First Time About Divorce and Drinking Too Much

Oh, and his newfound appreciation for R&B.

9:00 a.m.

TheSkimm Is Throwing Dinner Parties for Women to Talk About Immigration

They’re part of the brand’s No Excuses: Immigration campaign across the U.S.

8:48 a.m.

Melania Trump Just Liked a Tweet About How Much She Hates Her Husband

Either Melania has a really dry sense of humor or she has an intern about to get fired.

8:37 a.m.

Lena Dunham Went From the Met Gala to the Emergency Room

The actress left the gala for a “medical issue.”

8:30 a.m.

Ask Polly: My Ex-Friends Think I’m Selfish and Terrible!

Were they ever really your friends in the first place?

Yesterday at 6:30 p.m.

Don’t Go Gluten-Free Unless You Have Celiac Disease, According to a Study

A new study cautions going gluten-free is a bad idea.

Yesterday at 5:37 p.m.

Why You Should Wear Sunscreen in One Picture

Ouch.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

See Dreamy Watercolors of French Fashions

Artist Rae Dunn sketched her travels from Paris to Provence.

Yesterday at 5:27 p.m.

No One Will Ever Love Anything As Much As Celine Dion Loved the Met Gala

May we one day experience an ounce of the joy she felt.

Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

Professional Baseball Players Are My Spring Hair Inspiration

Their wavy locks are so in this season.

Yesterday at 3:50 p.m.

The Best Vacuum Cleaners on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Remember: If it doesn’t suck, don’t buy it.

Yesterday at 3:10 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Says She’s Part of the Resistance Now

She said she’s back to being an “activist citizen.”

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

What It’s Like to Wear Comme des Garçons’ Craziest Pieces

Prepare for confusing conversations with your cabdriver. And maybe even a pony chewing on your sleeve.

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

A Court Just Ruled That Same-Sex Couples Can Sue Kim Davis

The couple’s case had previously been thrown out.

Yesterday at 1:35 p.m.

My Friends Call Me “Babyface” Thanks to This Japanese Exfoliator

This jelly makes my skin feel softer and fresher.