The Outnet’s Curated Shop Has Everything You Need for Summer

With just two weeks until Memorial Day, you’re itching to get your summer started. You have weddings to attend, beach days on deck, and maybe a few adventurous escapes to plan out too. The Outnet gets it. They’re one of our favorite go-to retailers for discounted designer looks, and their Summer Shops Collection is just the thing for planning your next few months. The collection allows customers to view their curated selections in three sections: relaxation, party, or exploration modes. So whether you’re planning to party all night, explore the caves of Bermuda, or relax by a beach, they’ve got you covered with tons of bikinis, dresses, and sandals for every occasion. Scroll ahead to see our favorite pieces.

Relaxation Mode

Yes, you’ll still need sunscreen, but also wear this pretty straw hat to protect your face from the sun. Buy Iris and Ink Hat $80, The Outnet

This swimsuit looks good on different skin tones — a rarity when it comes to bathing suits in this color range. Buy Iris and Ink Swimsuit $95, The Outnet

A maxi dress is the smartest thing to pack for a vacation — use it as a cover-up or wear it to a low-key dinner. Buy Tart Maxi Dress $87, The Outnet

Hands-free ease so you can hold a cold drink in one hand and your phone in another. Buy Iris and Ink Bag $196, The Outnet

Party Mode

A bright platform sandal adds height but is comfortable enough to wear all night. Buy Schutz Sandals $90, The Outnet

Even though there are cheaper versions of this trendy silk dress, this is cut in a way that flatters your body, instead of hugging in weird spots. Buy Zimmermann Silk Dress $187, The Outnet

When you want to wear awkward jeans and add a little height, put on these clompy wedges. Buy Loeffler Randall Sandals $197, The Outnet

Edie Parker is known for her colorful, durable, and highly photogenic acrylic clutches. Here’s your chance to get one at a discount. Buy Edie Parker Clutch $537, The Outnet

Exploration Mode

Cheap, cheerful, and ready for the beach. Buy Muzungu Sisters Bag $111, The Outnet

This is the kind of bag that you see and wish you could find at a great vintage shop. It’s actually a new style from Sensi Studio — a brand that crafts artisanal pieces in a modern, affordable way. Buy Sensi Studio Tote $125, The Outnet

Black sandals are always a good buy. They’re practical, stylish, and can dress up even the simplest white T-shirt and jeans. Buy Alexander Wang Sandals $267, The Outnet

You’ve probably seen these March11 dresses on Instagram already — they’re popular because they’re made from beautifully embroidered linen and look like you found them at some exotic open-air market. Buy March11 Dress $335, The Outnet

Jumpsuits run the risk of looking sack-like at times, but this one features a wide belt that’ll define your waist. Buy Suno Jumpsuit $348, The Outnet

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.