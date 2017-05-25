See Anna Sui’s Colorful Museum Retrospective

View Slideshow Photo: Eddy Sui

More than 20 years of colorful clothing and accessories by designer Anna Sui will be on display in the exhibition “The World of Anna Sui,” opening Friday at the Fashion and Textile Museum in London. The show makes Sui the first American fashion designer to be honored in a U.K. retrospective. An accompanying book, out May 30 from Abrams, features photos of Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista at the launch party for Sui’s first New York boutique, backstage photos of Gigi Hadid, and sketches from the label’s archives.

At the museum showcase, purple walls and red platforms serve as the backdrop for dozens of purses, leather boots, and mannequins clothed in Sui’s richly textured, patterned designs. The exhibition covers 12 “styles” — like punk, retro, surfer, and Americana. Another section spotlights her mood boards for many collections. Click ahead to see Linda Evangelista, Victorian dresses, and portraits of Sui herself.

“The World of Anna Sui” is on view at the Fashion and Textile Museum in London from May 26 to October 1.