These Detachable Jorts Make Me Want to Scream Eternally Into the Void

Remember those zippered cargo pants that dads across America were really proud of because they could be turned into shorts at a moment’s notice? They’re back, acid-washed, and sexualized.

For $425, these Y/Project multifunctional jeans could be yours. Features include cutouts where the pant leg detaches (hot), a pair of jorts so short that they may just be denim briefs (ouch), and a button fly (why?).

The look is a bit 90201, a bit John Wayne, and very in line with 2017 denim trends.

Versatile-yet-impractical pants are somewhat of a specialty for Y/Project, who also offers a detachable-leg jumpsuit in red velvet; garter-belt jeans; and shiny, black track pants that convert into shiny, black wide-leg pants.

I’m ready to return to normcore.