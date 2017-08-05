Fun fact: Bermuda is around the same latitude as Charleston, and a direct flight from New York will get you there in about two hours. And, when you do go – you’ll have to once you check out these photos – we have just the place for you to stay: the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. Not only is this newly renovated resort overlooking Hamilton Harbour unusually attentive to detail (case in point: there’s an art gallery with Warhols and Banksys), but it’s also the official host hotel for one of the most important sailing events of the year, the 2017 America’s Cup.

If you weren’t already hankering for a getaway, these photos will leave you with visions of pink-sand beaches, clear water, Caribbean-inspired fare, dreamy accommodations, and more.