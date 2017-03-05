Tiffany Trump Hasn’t Started Reading Ivanka’s Book But She Totally Will Soon

Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/tiffanytrump

If you know anything about Tiffany Trump, you know that she idolizes her older half-sister, Ivanka, who represents everything Tiffany aspires to, including — but not limited to — “a brand and a personality and consistency in her Instagram.” So it’s natural that Tiffany — a woman who does not work — would pick up a copy of Women Who Work, Ivanka’s new handbook for female CEOs (and no one else).

I'm so proud of my big sister @IvankaTrump on the launch of her #WomenWhoWorkBook! I can't wait to start reading it! 📖 A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on May 2, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

As for actually reading the book, well, Tiffany can’t wait to start! And she totally will! Very soon! And it’s going to be great!