Toby Keith Will Play An All-Men Concert in Saudi Arabia

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Prior to this morning, I thought that the funniest thing happening this weekend in Saudi Arabia was going to be Donald Trump fumbling his way through a big speech about Islam. I was wrong, because it will absolutely be the all-male concert Toby Keith is playing in Riyadh, which will also include a performance by an Arabian lute player.

Per the Associated Press, Saturday night’s concert is free, however, women are not permitted to attend. (Being banned from attending a Toby Keith concert is, coincidentally, the one and only perk of being a woman in Saudi Arabia.)



It’s unclear what the setlist will look like, as his ouvre contains several decidedly haram songs such as as “Red Solo Cup,” “Beers Ago,” “Beer for My Horses,” “Drunk Americans,” “Whisky Girl,” and “I Like Girls That Drink Beer.”