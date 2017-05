The Latest on the Cut

Deal of the Day: A 40 Percent Off Smythson Journal for the Grad in Your Life

It’s 40 percent off.

7 mins ago

These Detachable Jorts Make Me Want to Scream Eternally Into the Void

The latest in jean abominations.

13 mins ago

Tour the Home for a Family of 3 — and 31 Dogs

Broadway’s go-to dog trainer Bill Berloni has a 90-acre plot with ample room for his extended canine family.

20 mins ago

Looks Like This Fox News Host Won’t Be Taking Over for Sean Spicer Anytime Soon

President Trump was reportedly “furious” that Guilfoyle said she was being considered for Press Secretary.

10:44 a.m.

#TSRPromQueenz Is the Best Hashtag on Instagram

Remember your prom? This is like that, but better.

10:34 a.m.

Toby Keith Will Play An All-Men Concert in Saudi Arabia

The concert, which will coincide with President Trump’s visit, will also include a performance by an Arabian lute player.

10:14 a.m.

Why Some Women Aren’t Excited About Leadership Positions

Research suggests that sexism in hiring can’t explain the entire gender gap in leadership positions — there’s other stuff going on, too.

10:00 a.m.

The Woman Parenting Her First Child Like He’s Her Second

In this week’s How I Got This Baby, a mom whose first pregnancy had an effect on her second.

9:11 a.m.

Drugstore Beauty in Other Countries Is the Best Part of Travel

Shopping is more fun when you don’t know what you’re buying.

9:01 a.m.

Chris Harrison Is a Terrible Bachelorette Wingman

His introduction to this Bachelorette season’s suitors was grim.

8:51 a.m.

Ralph Lauren Taps New CEO From Beauty Business

Patrice Louvet will start on July 17.

8:00 a.m.

The Emancipation of the MILF

Does sexual freedom belong only to the young? Claire Dederer doesn’t think so.

7:28 a.m.

Fashion Exec Goes Missing in Bermuda Triangle

She was traveling to Florida with her two sons and boyfriend.

Yesterday at 6:40 p.m.

Chelsea Manning to Reportedly Appear in an Upcoming Vogue Shoot

A Vogue spokesperson told us “we don’t comment on rumors of future editorial.”

Yesterday at 6:02 p.m.

New Lawsuit Alleges Baylor Football Players Committed Gang Rapes to ‘Bond’

It also says players took photos and videos as they gang-raped women.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Revisit Arthur Elgort’s Most Iconic Fashion Photos

A new London exhibition features portraits of Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, and Karlie Kloss.

Yesterday at 5:14 p.m.

Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Admits Defeat in Battle Against Chobani

The Infowars host settled with Chobani on Wednesday.

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

Miley Cyrus Claims She Inspired Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed A Girl’

The plot thickens.

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

See Celebrity Polaroids From a Legendary 1980s Nightclub

The newly launched LALA magazine has photos of Madonna, Al Pacino, and Richard Gere at Boys & Girls nightclub in L.A.

Yesterday at 4:27 p.m.

See the Best-Dressed Celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival

Susan Sarandon, Bella Hadid, and more.