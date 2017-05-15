Trump’s Excuse for Never Exercising Is Truly Amazing

Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Donald Trump, who may have the only recorded case of reverse body dysmorphia known to man, also has a wild theory as to why he doesn’t exercise. It’s equal parts insane, hilarious, and scientifically misguided, and I may never stop thinking about it.

It had previously been cited as the reason why he stopped working out after college, was most recently mentioned in a New Yorker article, and absolutely should be printed on every Infowars supplement bottle. (It’s unclear where he got the idea, but I have some theories.)

Other than golf, he considers exercise misguided, arguing that a person, like a battery, is born with a finite amount of energy.

Eating two scoops of ice cream a night, however, grants you excess power and energy.