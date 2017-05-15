Trump’s Lawyer’s Daughter Says Her Dad Doesn’t Think She’s ‘Hot’

Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/samichka_

When Michael Cohen tweeted a photo of his daughter in lingerie on Sunday night, Twitter users were quick to call it “creepy,” especially when he followed up by asking if they were jealous. Cohen — who is Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and is known for dismissing the existence of spousal rape (something he later apologized for) — hasn’t commented on the ensuing controversy, but on Monday afternoon his daughter, Samantha Cohen, released a statement regarding the picture.

“There is nothing inappropriate in the picture, and those who seek to make it something it is not are merely Trump haters who are using this as an opportunity to stir up drama,” she wrote in an email to FourTwoNine.

So proud of my Ivy League daughter...brains and beauty channeling her Edie Sedgwick. On Instagram @samichka_ pic.twitter.com/mpQxhr3mh3 — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) May 15, 2017

She added, “There is nothing inappropriate about my taking the photograph or my father’s decision to share it … to try to paint my family as incestual is degrading and downright disgusting. My father does not think I’m ‘hot,’ and him posting a professional photo taken of me in a bra and pants does not mean he sexualizes me.”

She went on to admonish those who’d commented on the photo, saying of her dad, “Just because you don’t agree with his politics doesn’t mean you have to succumb to a level of bullying. And yes you are bullying!” Maybe it’s time to get the First Lady involved.