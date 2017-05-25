Photo: AP 2017

Donald Trump has been having quite the spring break so far. He got to touch a neat glowing orb in Saudi Arabia, was publicly rejected by his wife in Israel, and got body-shamed by the Pope in the Vatican. He’s now in Brussels for the NATO summit, where he had a brief meeting and photo op with newly elected French president Emmanuel Macron. And the two world leaders decided to use it as an opportunity to test out some moves they read about in a business psychology book.

Per the White House pool report, “They shook hands for an extended period of time. Each president gripped the other’s hand with considerable intensity, their knuckles turning white and their jaws clenching and faces tightening.”

Photo: AP 2017

So natural.