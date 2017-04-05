In Trump’s America, Rape is a Pre-Existing Condition

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

An amendment in the GOP healthcare reform bill will allow states to deny coverage for pre-existing conditions, including sexual assault.

Pre-Obamacare rape survivors who sought treatment for the injuries could be denied healthcare later on. Under Obamacare, pre-existing conditions were guaranteed coverage, with them, sexual assault. The American Health Care Act is going to change that.

The new MacArthur-Meadows Amendment will allow states to discriminate based on medical history, reportedly without mitigating the subsequent high cost of healthcare for millions of Americans.

In addition to rape, postpartum depression, Cesarean sections and surviving domestic violence are pre-existing conditions. Companies can also deny coverage for gynecological services, and mammograms.

President Trump, who thinks Bill O’Reilly has done nothing wrong, has a litany of sexual harassment claims against him, and is responsible for the quote “grab ‘em by the pussy,” tweeted that he will “[take] care of pre-existing conditions!”

...healthcare plan is on its way. Will have much lower premiums & deductibles while at the same time taking care of pre-existing conditions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2017

The amendment also reads, “nothing in this Act shall be construed as permitting health insurance issuers to discriminate in rates for health insurance coverage by gender.”

Maybe Ivanka will stand up this time and explain that the majority of people who get pregnant, are domestically abused, or raped are women.