The Latest on the Cut

3 mins ago

23 Mother’s Day Books You Can Order on Amazon Prime Right Now

A book for every type of mom.

11 mins ago

Usher Went On The World’s Most Strenuous Paddleboard Outing

Not even Usher can make paddleboarding look cool.

11:05 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A $20 Cosabella Nightie for Mom

It’s getting down to the wire, folks!

11:03 a.m.

Watch This Kid Demand Mike Pence Apologize After Hitting Him in the Face

At an event for military families at the White House on Tuesday.

11:00 a.m.

These Fancy Sandals Work on Yachts and City Sidewalks

Roughly the cost of ten high-end exercise classes.

10:49 a.m.

Why Is Pop Culture So Obsessed With Nuns Right Now?

2017 has ushered in a brand new Nunnaissance.

10:30 a.m.

Dateline’s Keith Morrison on Trail Mix, Jack Lalanne, and Work-Life Balance

“I always hope to wake up alive, and if I’ve done that …”

10:22 a.m.

We Are Living for This Drama Between Sandra Lee and Paul Ryan

The Food Network star did not want the Speaker of the House anywhere around her.

10:00 a.m.

Everything You Need to Stop Biting Your Nails, From a Recovered Nail-Biter

I can now report being (mostly) nibble-free.

10:00 a.m.

Add Some Subtle Shape to Your Low-Key Everyday Slacks

Have fun with ribbons and gold disco-ball earrings — it’s all about shape and details.

9:32 a.m.

This GIF of Anderson Cooper Reacting to Kellyanne Conway Says It All

An eye roll for the ages.

9:11 a.m.

Kristen Stewart’s Face Lands Another Chanel Job

More Coco (Chanel) for KStew.

9:00 a.m.

Creating a Community for My Black Daughter

All the mom groups seemed to be made up of white faces, so I made my own.

8:48 a.m.

Ask Polly: My Married Friends Are Driving Me Crazy!

Here’s what you should do: Nothing.

6:51 a.m.

Roberto Cavalli Appoints New Creative Director

He has worked at Calvin Klein, Burberry, and Jil Sander.

Yesterday at 6:26 p.m.

Bill O’Reilly Allegedly Assaulted Ex-Wife After She Found Him Having Phone Sex

A new report from Jezebel details claims made in an October 2011 affidavit.

Yesterday at 6:05 p.m.

This Artist Reclaims Black Lives in Classical Paintings

See Lynette Yiadom-Boakye’s new solo exhibition at the New Museum.

Yesterday at 5:54 p.m.

Noted Gender Theorist Channing Tatum Writes Article About Women’s Empowerment

“When more women start to truly feel this power in themselves, the world will become so magical, it makes my head hurt.”

Yesterday at 5:29 p.m.

Nice-Smelling Mother’s Day Gifts (That You Can Buy on Amazon)

We’ve personally smelled all of these, and can vouch for them.

Yesterday at 5:00 p.m.

This Teen Boy Jumped Into a Zebra Exhibit to Get a Girl’s Phone Number

All to get a girl’s phone number.