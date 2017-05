The Latest on the Cut

2:54 p.m.

9 Books We’re Reading Right Now

Read with us.

2:19 p.m.

The Perfect Chelsea Boots for Summer Look 5 Times More Expensive

And everything else in Mark McNairy’s new line of shoes is even cheaper.

2:00 p.m.

Hannah Bronfman Wore 7 Different Dresses at Her Wedding in Morocco

Checking in on the other socialite wedding from last weekend.

1:53 p.m.

Skai Jackson Is the Definition of Unapologetic Black-Girl Magic

The actress speaks out on making a name for herself and clapping back at the haters.

1:44 p.m.

16 Things to Buy From Net-a-Porter’s Crazy-Good Spring Sale

Sam Edelman sandals for $65, a Sacai shirt for $279, and more.

12:29 p.m.

Bacteria Shirt Might Be the Key to Not Being Drenched in Sweat After Working Out

The bioLogic shirt was designed by MIT scientists.

12:08 p.m.

Will Nettle Tea Help My Allergies?

Two experts debunk the claim that nettles ease hay fever.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: I’m a Boss Now! Should I Feel Anxious All the Time?

You still have lots to learn.

11:59 a.m.

How Tatcha Beauty CEO Victoria Tsai Gets Everything Done

On why she wakes up at 4:30 a.m., reads every customer email, and wears the same work outfit every day.

11:19 a.m.

Trump’s Budget Proposes Kicking Planned Parenthood Out of All Federal Programs

It goes beyond just blocking the organization from receiving Medicaid reimbursements.

11:18 a.m.

Here Is a Nice Mental Image: Al Gore Quietly Dancing the Night Away at Cannes

The former vice-president reportedly cut loose at the film festival.

10:38 a.m.

These $100 Grandma Sandals Are More Comfortable Than Birkenstocks

Popular among the Greenpoint fashionable-lady set.

10:37 a.m.

Pediatricians Are Taking a Harder Line on Babies Drinking Fruit Juice

It’s understandable why people think fruit juice is healthy and might want to give it to their kids, but it’s not much better than soda.

10:08 a.m.

Donald & Melania Trump Make a Point to Hold Hands (Update: Then She Rejects Him)

The president and First Lady deliberately clutched each other after the hand swat seen around the world.

10:00 a.m.

Olivia Wilde on the Politics of ‘Natural’ Beauty and ‘Melania Hair’

“People assume there is regulation where there just isn’t.”

9:59 a.m.

Katy Perry Confirms Taylor Swift Feud During Carpool Karaoke

“She started it, and it’s time for her to finish it.”

9:50 a.m.

Watch the Valentino Livestream

Enjoy!

9:49 a.m.

Having a Glass of Wine Each Day Could Increase Your Breast Cancer Risk

A new study linked 10 grams of alcohol per day to heightened breast cancer risk.

9:48 a.m.

Why Can’t We Be More Honest When We Talk About Weight Loss?

Relax, it’s okay to be on a diet.

9:28 a.m.

Shoelaces: Do Moms Have Time for Them?

An inquiry into maternal footwear.