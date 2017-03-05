TheSkimm Is Throwing Dinner Parties for Women to Talk About Immigration

After registering 110,000 women to vote last November, theSkimm recently expanded an initiative to throw dinner parties for women to meet and talk about their experiences with immigration. As part of the daily newsletter’s No Excuses program, editors have published blog posts on the topic, cheat sheets on key players and policies, and — as shown in the clip above — hosted events for discussions among strangers.

No Excuses launched last September and has evolved since the election, specifically to encourage theSkimm’s readers to take action, consider other perspectives, and avoid living in a bubble. “One of the great things about our community is that we have opinionated Skimm’rs who believe different things,” co-founders and co-CEOs Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg explained in an email to the Cut. “So we knew that we had a unique ability to get them to talk to each other.”

For each dinner party, the brand’s Skimm’bassadors meet in various cities across the U.S. to share a meal and discuss their own experiences with immigration. They come from various backgrounds — some are green-card holders, others came to the U.S. as undocumented minors and are now DACA recipients. “There’s no excuse not to get informed,” one Skimm’bassador from Colombia explains in the video above. More info is available on theSkimm’s website here.