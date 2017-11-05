The Latest on the Cut

15 mins ago

This Woman Walked Her Cat in the Senate Building

Whose cat is this?

18 mins ago

Finally There Is Sushi for Hypebeasts

Because waiting in line at Kith makes you hungry.

5:22 p.m.

Pippa Middleton Is Making Her Guests Change Outfits Mid-Wedding

Even Vogue is calling this “slightly high-maintenance.”

4:45 p.m.

I Shave Off My Calluses With This Funny Tool

For those times when a peel just won’t cut it.

4:34 p.m.

PWR BTTM Address Accusations of Sexual Assault

“The allegations come as a surprise, but we are trying to address them with openness and accountability.”

4:27 p.m.

There Could Finally Be a Bill Regulating the Safety of Beauty Products

Two female senators are proposing the Personal Care Products Safety Act.

4:07 p.m.

Let’s Celebrate and Rank All of Olivia Pope’s Glorious Scandal Hairstyles

She saves the country week after week in a fresh blowout.

3:49 p.m.

Large Animals: A Maggie Nelson–Approved Book for Wild Creatures

Talking to author Jess Arndt about her new story collection.

2:56 p.m.

Why Does Sean Spicer Pose Like an Indie Fashion Blogger?

It’s uncanny.

2:29 p.m.

These 6 Self-Tanners Are the Best for a Believable Tan

You can spray, rub, and even wipe on your most natural fake tan.

2:10 p.m.

#1000BlackGirlBooks Founder Marley Dias on Writing a Book and Inspiring Girls

“I want young girls to know that their passions are important and that they should pursue them.”

12:57 p.m.

The Only Thing That’s Gotten My Pooch to Stop Barking

It spritzes him in the face with citronella water every time he yaps.

12:42 p.m.

Fugitive Vegan Restaurateur Takes Plea Deal

The Sarma Melngailis saga comes to an end.

11:54 a.m.

How Long Until Ben Affleck Announces a New Girlfriend?

Let’s read between the lines of recent tabloid stories.

11:41 a.m.

The Summer Tea Dress That’s Cool, Not Frumpy

With the added bonus of emoji hands.

11:30 a.m.

Diesel Partnered Up With Faustine Steinmetz on Trippy Denim

The collection looks as if you took an eraser to your pants.

11:29 a.m.

This Fox News Push Alert Is Hilariously Embarrassing

Groundbreaking.

11:28 a.m.

Deal of the Day: An Almost-Mock-Neck Uniqlo T-shirt

And it only costs 10 bucks.

11:28 a.m.

Amandla Stenberg Just Revealed Yet Another Talent

Cool teen just keeps getting cooler.

11:00 a.m.

See a Former Martha Stewart Art Director’s Foray Into Ceramics

Ellen Forbes Burnie has worn a lot of creative hats since landing in New York City from Detroit in 1973.