Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

The Facebook page of Women on Web, an organization that helps women across the world obtain abortion pills, has reportedly been deleted over “the promotion or encourage of drug use,” the Guardian reports. This marks the second time that the social network has reportedly censored the group’s social media presence.

The Amsterdam-based organization connects women in countries where abortion access is restricted to doctors who can help provide them with abortion pills. Women on Web is the sister organization of Women on Waves, a group that provides reproductive health services (including abortions) on a ship that sails in international waters. Per the Guardian:

Women on Waves announced that the page had been “unpublished” on its own Facebook account, writing: “Women on Web provides life-saving information to thousands of women worldwide. Its Facebook page publishes news, scientific information and the protocols of the World Health Organization and Women on Web has answered over half a million emails with women who needed scientific, accurate information essential for their health and life.”

The group added that it expects Facebook to “[undo] this action soon enough, as access to information is a human right.”

Facebook previously censored Women on Web in January 2012, when it deleted a profile picture of Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, the group’s founder and director. The Guardian notes that the image included instructions for how to induce abortion using the drug Misoprostol, and Gomperts was reportedly locked out of her account for two days for re-posting the image. Facebook eventually apologized, and both her account and the image were reinstated shortly thereafter.