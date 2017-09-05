Zooey Deschanel Gives Birth to Baby Wolf

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty

Zooey Deschanel, an actress, is on a quest to fill her home with adorable, animated baby animals — and guess what? She’s doing great. People reports this morning that Deschanel recently gave birth to a son with husband Jacob Pechenik. They named him Charlie Wolf.

Deschanel and Pechenik are already parents to Elsie Otter, a semiaquatic 22-month-old. In a statement to People, a rep for the couple said, “Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family.” A separate source told the tabloid the new addition “arrived last week in Los Angeles.”



Last year, when Deschanel appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Degeneres questioned her about her new daughter. “Otter, like the otter?” she asked. “Animal, yeah,” Deschanel replied.

“I love animals so much,” she continued. “And we love otters because they’re so cute and playful and fun. And they’re really smart.”

So are wolves! Animal, yeah.