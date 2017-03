The Latest on the Cut

3 mins ago

Bobbi Brown on Why She Really Left Her Brand and Didn’t Make a Contour Palette

“Even supersmart women want to feel good.”

10 mins ago

Is See-Now-Buy-Now Just a Trend, or the Future of Fashion?

Industry insiders weigh in.

15 mins ago

Other Things Aaron Sorkin Just Realized

The West Wing creator recently asked, “Are you saying that women and minorities have a more difficult time getting their stuff read than white men?”

10:59 a.m.

The Sculptor Bringing Back the Craft of Stonecutting

Nevine Mahmoud is an artist to watch.

10:57 a.m.

The Internet Discovers a Strange Breastfeeding Story

In a now-unpublished story, Globe writer Leah McLaren claims she once tried to breastfeed a politician’s baby without permission.

10:49 a.m.

When Was the Last Time Casey Affleck Did Laundry?

It’s been a while.

10:38 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A Pair of 50 Percent Off Repetto Flats

As seen on Alexa Chung and Suri Cruise.

10:00 a.m.

Prevenge Is Proof We Need More Horror Movies About Pregnancy

“When someone tells you to just ‘trust nature,’ you’re like, ‘No! We don’t live in nature!’”

9:34 a.m.

Ivanka Trump Will Attend a Summit on ‘Women’s Economic Empowerment’ in Germany

She’ll represent the United States.

9:30 a.m.

Billboard Suggests It’s Cool to Throw Rocks at Girls As Long As They’re Diamonds

It reads, “sometimes it’s okay to throw rocks at girls.”

8:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of March 27

A new moon in Aries.

1:22 a.m.

Solange Discusses Intersectional Feminism in Bust Magazine

“I want women’s rights to be equally honored, and uplifted, and heard.”

12:07 a.m.

Kim Kardashian Really Wants to Have a Third Baby

But her doctors have concerns.

Yesterday at 10:44 p.m.

Celebrities Get Angry About Airline’s Leggings Ban

Patricia Arquette has some good points.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

The Virgin Ignoring Texts From London

This week’s sex diary.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

Fashion’s Most Powerful Models Signed This Photography Book

The book Models Matter features Cindy Crawford, China Machado, and Alek Wek.

Yesterday at 3:54 p.m.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s New Neighbors Are Justifiably Annoyed

They have some things to say about the Secret Service presence, garbage, and parking problems.

Yesterday at 1:52 p.m.

Politician Defends Anti-Abortion Bill: ‘God Can Bring Beauty From Ashes’

The bill would penalize doctors who perform abortions due to “genetic abnormality,” even in cases of rape or incest.

Yesterday at 12:15 p.m.

United Airlines Gate Agent Made Teens in Leggings Cover Up

According to one Twitter user who saw the event.

Yesterday at 11:22 a.m.

The Blaze Has Permanently Banned Tomi Lahren

The suspension is permanent.