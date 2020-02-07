Biden Predicts He’ll Lose New Hampshire at Democratic Debate

Biden lowered expectations, a lot. Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden predicted — or acknowledged, depending on your view of the polls — that he would likely lose the New Hampshire primary at the beginning of Friday night’s Democratic debate.

Joe Biden acknowledges he's going to lose New Hampshire #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/4FLgsiAmoK — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) February 8, 2020

Biden, who was the first candidate to speak, sounded a little beleaguered as he mentioned the probable loss (and likely victory by state-frontrunner Bernie Sanders). Biden finished very poorly in the official unofficial results from the Iowa caucuses on Monday, and has shaken up his campaign leadership while trying to rearrange finances and staffing for the other early states ahead.

New Hampshire voters head to the polls on Tuesday.