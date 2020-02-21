Bloomberg Releases Women Who Complained About His Comments From Their NDAs

Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg announced on Friday that his company will release three women who made complaints about comments he made from the non-disclosure agreements they signed.

“I’ve had the company go back over its record and they’ve identified 3 NDAs that we signed over the past 30-plus years with women to address complaints about comments they said I had made,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “If any of them want to be released from their NDA so that they can talk about those allegations, they should contact the company and they’ll be given a release.”

He also announced that his company will no longer “offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward,” claiming the decision came after he had “done a lot of reflecting on this issue over the past few days.”

During Wednesday night’s Democratic debate in Nevada, Senator Elizabeth Warren directly confronted Bloomberg over the NDAs — at which point Bloomberg had refused to release the women from the agreements.

