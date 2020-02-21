Bloomberg Releases Women Who Complained About His Comments From Their NDAs

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg announced on Friday that his company will release three women who made complaints about comments he made from the non-disclosure agreements they signed.
“I’ve had the company go back over its record and they’ve identified 3 NDAs that we signed over the past 30-plus years with women to address complaints about comments they said I had made,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “If any of them want to be released from their NDA so that they can talk about those allegations, they should contact the company and they’ll be given a release.”
He also announced that his company will no longer “offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward,” claiming the decision came after he had “done a lot of reflecting on this issue over the past few days.”
During Wednesday night’s Democratic debate in Nevada, Senator Elizabeth Warren directly confronted Bloomberg over the NDAs — at which point Bloomberg had refused to release the women from the agreements.